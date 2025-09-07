Your Southern DevotionalIdentifying EvilSep 07, 2025612ShareIsaiah 5:20 KJV Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!612SharePreviousNext
Older pictures like this are Quite Informative. They illuminate even more with the passage of time ...
Lyin Ryan is castigated by the LGBTQ and Now Aware Patriots are in agreement at least with his rinoRat status*. Board member* Faux News now NWO ?? Certainly NeoCon pro more Foregn Wars.
The Irreconcilable Differences just continue to Grow, comrades. Life in the USSA is always exciting isn't it ?
Will MAGA divorce MAHA next ??? Stay Tuned, stranger things happen in civil wars.
CYA because ain't no one coming to Save Your A$$ets but You.