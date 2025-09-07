Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GenEarly's avatar
GenEarly
5h

Older pictures like this are Quite Informative. They illuminate even more with the passage of time ...

Lyin Ryan is castigated by the LGBTQ and Now Aware Patriots are in agreement at least with his rinoRat status*. Board member* Faux News now NWO ?? Certainly NeoCon pro more Foregn Wars.

The Irreconcilable Differences just continue to Grow, comrades. Life in the USSA is always exciting isn't it ?

Will MAGA divorce MAHA next ??? Stay Tuned, stranger things happen in civil wars.

CYA because ain't no one coming to Save Your A$$ets but You.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture