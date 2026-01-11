Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge's Southern Nation News

George Kocan
George Kocan
21h

The right to self-defense is common sense. It has been part of our Western culture forever. That is why the Democrat/commie party opposes it. Its agenda is to invert all values, as part of its total revolution against Christians of European decent. Obviously, the Dem Kabbal reserves the right to defend itself and its members, which exposes another value which it inverts, logic and moral consistency.

