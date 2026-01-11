Your Southern DevotionalA Biblical Basis for Self-DefenseJan 11, 202661ShareLuke 22:36 KJVThen said he unto them, But now, he that hath a purse, let him take it, and likewise his scrip: and he that hath no sword, let him sell his garment, and buy one…61SharePreviousNext
The right to self-defense is common sense. It has been part of our Western culture forever. That is why the Democrat/commie party opposes it. Its agenda is to invert all values, as part of its total revolution against Christians of European decent. Obviously, the Dem Kabbal reserves the right to defend itself and its members, which exposes another value which it inverts, logic and moral consistency.