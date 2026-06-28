Your Southern Devotional - The Good Fight1 Timothy 6:12Jun 28, 2026411Share1 Timothy 6:12 KJVFight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life, whereunto thou art also called, and hast professed a good profession before many witnesses.411SharePreviousNext
Fight the good fight for it is coming for us to decide what we are made of or die trying cuz I have looked at death so much I scared him so the threat of death doesn’t bother me and life is gonna be that long so I would think long and hard about how old men don’t have much to lose cuz I can’t take it with me and I know I’m not the only one ☝🏻