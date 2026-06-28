Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
6h

Fight the good fight for it is coming for us to decide what we are made of or die trying cuz I have looked at death so much I scared him so the threat of death doesn’t bother me and life is gonna be that long so I would think long and hard about how old men don’t have much to lose cuz I can’t take it with me and I know I’m not the only one ☝🏻

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