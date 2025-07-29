Share this postDixie Drudge’s Southern Nation NewsYour Southern MotivatorCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreYour Southern MotivatorDeo Vindice. Resurgam!Jul 29, 20256Share this postDixie Drudge’s Southern Nation NewsYour Southern MotivatorCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4ShareHelp Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie DrudgeDeo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight 6Share this postDixie Drudge’s Southern Nation NewsYour Southern MotivatorCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4SharePreviousNext