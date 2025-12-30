Your Southern Motivator (Special Edition)
No Taxation without Remigration!
“The American people, North and South, went into the War as citizens of the respective States, they came out as subjects, and what they just lost they have never got back.”
~H. L. Mencken
I never understood the slogan 'We must preserve the Union!' The sloganeers' own grandparents, within living memory, had concluded forcefully that at times, 'it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them ... '
When and how, between 1776 and 1860, did Americans veer from the laws of nature and nature's God into 'baby, you can't quit my club' ?
“No taxation”…there, tightened that baby up for ya..