Jack McCord
3d

I never understood the slogan 'We must preserve the Union!' The sloganeers' own grandparents, within living memory, had concluded forcefully that at times, 'it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them ... '

When and how, between 1776 and 1860, did Americans veer from the laws of nature and nature's God into 'baby, you can't quit my club' ?

eric tollefson
3d

“No taxation”…there, tightened that baby up for ya..

1 reply by Dixie Drudge
