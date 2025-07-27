Share this postDixie Drudge’s Southern Nation NewsYour Sunday Southern DevotionalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreYour Sunday Southern DevotionalGeorge Washington’s Favorite VerseJul 27, 20257Share this postDixie Drudge’s Southern Nation NewsYour Sunday Southern DevotionalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareMicah 4:4 is widely attributed as George Washington’s personal favorite because it appears so much in his writings and papers.Micah 4:4 KJVBut they shall sit every man under his vine and under his fig tree; and none shall make them afraid: for the mouth of the LORD of hosts hath spoken it.7Share this postDixie Drudge’s Southern Nation NewsYour Sunday Southern DevotionalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1SharePreviousNext