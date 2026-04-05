Your Weekly Southern Motivator - All Freedom Begins With an Empty TombHE IS RISEN!Apr 05, 2026521ShareHE IS RISEN!521SharePreviousNext
The Resurrection is the most important event in the history of the world. Why isn't this celebrated as a national festival? Why isn't this acknowledged in the history books and the news media? A man rising from the dead is truly a miraculous event--a concrete reflection of the Divine. Yet, it is treated as just another thing on the calendar--less than a football game.
Amen