Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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George Kocan's avatar
George Kocan
8h

The Resurrection is the most important event in the history of the world. Why isn't this celebrated as a national festival? Why isn't this acknowledged in the history books and the news media? A man rising from the dead is truly a miraculous event--a concrete reflection of the Divine. Yet, it is treated as just another thing on the calendar--less than a football game.

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
9h

Amen

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