Your Weekly Southern Motivator - #FreeDixie12th Virginia – 344 881 942 V67 904 378Jan 18, 2026
We are at war on several fronts. Our Christian faith is under attack. Our honorable Southern heritage is under attack. Our children are under attack from evil perverts. Our very existence is under attack due to massive illegal invasion perpetrated by the Biden administration. ICE agents are being attacked while trying to do their duty and rid us of these invaders. Stand firm and do not yield to the enemy. Fight, fight, fight!