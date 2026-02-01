Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Clark Johnson
Clark Johnson
4h

If, in my day, I acted like this on my parents' money, my father would have beat me with a bed slat and I would have deserved it. My people didn't have money to throw away on "higher education" you learned a trade, or you worked on the ranch, but you damn sure didn't riot over anything that wasn't any of your business.

