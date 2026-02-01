Your Weekly Southern Motivator #FreeDixieAlabama Regulators – UV 727 344 462 872 831 333 222 510 010 991 241 241 328 726Feb 01, 2026311ShareAlabama Regulators – UV 727 344 462 872 831 333 222 510 010 991 241 241 328 726Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie DrudgeDeo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight 311SharePreviousNext
If, in my day, I acted like this on my parents' money, my father would have beat me with a bed slat and I would have deserved it. My people didn't have money to throw away on "higher education" you learned a trade, or you worked on the ranch, but you damn sure didn't riot over anything that wasn't any of your business.