What Did Sam Houston Actually Believe About Texas Leaving The Union?

Much has been made about Sam Houston’s opposition to Texas withdrawing from the union in the 1860s. Opponents of TEXIT scream that Sam Houston would be vehemently opposed to our modern day movement because of his opposition to the withdrawal of Texas in his day. But is that actually true?

We have previously published articles debunking the myth of Houston’s absolute opposition to states withdrawing from the union. You can read one of them here.

However, once the citizens of Texas voted for independence, Houston was required to clarify his position. As his previous opposition had been weaponized and used as propaganda by the federal government, Houston took pen to paper and laid out his thoughts on the matter. His letter, published in The New Orleans Daily Crescent on October 1, 1861, left no room for doubt as to his position, the lengths that Lincoln and federal government would go to in order to keep Texas from joining the Confederacy, and Houston’s clear vision on how the conflict could be resolved.

The entire letter is presented for you below in full…

See More...

