What Every Armed Citizen Should Know

(AmmoLand) - More than 13 million Americans carry concealed every day. That means a lot of routine traffic stops now involve two armed people—you, the law-abiding concealed carrier, and the police officer walking up to your window.

In this video, Paul Glasco, host of the YouTube channel Legally Armed America (and a longtime friend of AmmoLand News), walks through what really happens when a concealed carrier gets pulled over. His conversation with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office focuses on Louisiana law, but the core principles apply everywhere: stay calm, stay respectful, and avoid surprising the officer.

Let us review their points and keep things simple and practical—exactly what responsible gun owners expect.

Start With the Basics: Don’t Create Suspicion

Most traffic stops are routine: a rolled stop sign, a missed signal, a seatbelt you forgot to click…

