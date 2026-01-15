Concealed Carrying During a Traffic Stop - #2A
What Every Armed Citizen Should Know
(AmmoLand) - More than 13 million Americans carry concealed every day. That means a lot of routine traffic stops now involve two armed people—you, the law-abiding concealed carrier, and the police officer walking up to your window.
In this video, Paul Glasco, host of the YouTube channel Legally Armed America (and a longtime friend of AmmoLand News), walks through what really happens when a concealed carrier gets pulled over. His conversation with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office focuses on Louisiana law, but the core principles apply everywhere: stay calm, stay respectful, and avoid surprising the officer.
Let us review their points and keep things simple and practical—exactly what responsible gun owners expect.
Start With the Basics: Don’t Create Suspicion
Most traffic stops are routine: a rolled stop sign, a missed signal, a seatbelt you forgot to click…
Right. The key is to think, be respectful, and just don't FAFO
I’ve been pulled over multiple times with my gun in the magnet holder right by my hand and I told him I had a gun right there and he said thanks for the heads up