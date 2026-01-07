And MAGA Voters And Traditional Southerners Ain’t Happy

(Dixie Drudge) - First they removed Robert E. Lee… Then The spot in Statuary Hall did nothing but collect dust for five years. Finally congress has unveiled who will stand with George Washington as Virginia’s representative in the Capital. And RINO Republicans went along with it.

It’s a gaudy, sanctimonious eleven-foot bronze of a sixteen-year-old civil rights Harpy. How fitting…

The state of Virginia was home to the architects of America, yet long ago abandoned their legacy in a fit of yankee transplant, federal employee enthusiasm. Those same transplants and feds ran roughshod over the REAL Virginians to trash their history and denude their capitol city and Monument Avenue of the heritage that once made it great. Now, they have their Perfect representative, a mere child that was prodded and used as a pawn by the naacp and civil rights hucksters. Of course, it was while they remained safely in the rear.

Richmond is a New-Amerikan Babylon. You once had history and beautiful parks. You trampled it for a concrete ghetto of housing projects and homeless camps. You once had heritage and culture. You traded it for graffiti and hip-hop. You once had tourism and beauty. You now have crime and filth.

You once had Honor. You threw him away. You now have a fake heroine, Barbara Rose Johns.

Yes, she is your perfect representative. You are the disease. She is but a mere symptom. The remaining pockets of Real Virginia cringe and sit watching as you reap the rest of the decay you have coming…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight