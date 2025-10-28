Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Southern Vindicator's avatar
Southern Vindicator
5d

The "Pledge of Allegiance" was written by a socialist and flies in the face of anyone who supports secession. How can someone support "indivisible" and and still believe in secession? Our ancestors fought for the right of self-determination. Their ancestors seceded from Great Britain. The Confederacy seceded from the U.S. The "Pledge of Allegiance" does not belong in any Confederate event. No, I'm not unpatriotic, but I do believe in what our ancestors fought for and I do not go along with "indivisible". That sounds like the Loyalty Oath many were forced to take after Lincoln's illegal war. I know Viet Nam vets who have learned the truth about the Pledge and now refuse to say it. We must all be educated to the truth. Just like "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" should not be sung. Learn the truth about it as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dixie Drudge
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture