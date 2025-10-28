Sons of Confederate Veterans meet following monument take-down

The Edenton Bell Battery Chapter of the North Carolina Sons of Confederate Veterans held its first meeting following the dismantling and storage of Edenton’s Confederate Monument in August.

The monthly meeting, held at Nixon’s Catering in Edenton on Sept. 22, was attended by approximately 20 members and Civil War history enthusiasts, who dined on fried chicken and barbecue before hearing a presentation on the role of espionage during the Civil War.

The meeting was open to the public. Still, no one was interested in discussing the monument’s disposition. Members seemed to accept its move to Court Street as a painful compromise victory following three years of weekly counter-protests aimed at keeping the monument at the foot of S. Broad Street.

The town’s monument to the 47 Confederate soldiers from Chowan County who lost their lives in the Civil War was erected in 1909 following a fundraising campaign among the town’s citizens. At the time, an 18-year-old soldier who joined the Confederate Army in 1861 would have been 66 years old.

The 47 Chowan casualties still eclipse the cost of all other U.S. conflicts. Twenty-one soldiers from Chowan County lost their lives during…

See More...

