Edenton SCV Continues to Fight (NC)
Sons of Confederate Veterans meet following monument take-down
The Edenton Bell Battery Chapter of the North Carolina Sons of Confederate Veterans held its first meeting following the dismantling and storage of Edenton’s Confederate Monument in August.
The monthly meeting, held at Nixon’s Catering in Edenton on Sept. 22, was attended by approximately 20 members and Civil War history enthusiasts, who dined on fried chicken and barbecue before hearing a presentation on the role of espionage during the Civil War.
The meeting was open to the public. Still, no one was interested in discussing the monument’s disposition. Members seemed to accept its move to Court Street as a painful compromise victory following three years of weekly counter-protests aimed at keeping the monument at the foot of S. Broad Street.
The town’s monument to the 47 Confederate soldiers from Chowan County who lost their lives in the Civil War was erected in 1909 following a fundraising campaign among the town’s citizens. At the time, an 18-year-old soldier who joined the Confederate Army in 1861 would have been 66 years old.
The 47 Chowan casualties still eclipse the cost of all other U.S. conflicts. Twenty-one soldiers from Chowan County lost their lives during…
The "Pledge of Allegiance" was written by a socialist and flies in the face of anyone who supports secession. How can someone support "indivisible" and and still believe in secession? Our ancestors fought for the right of self-determination. Their ancestors seceded from Great Britain. The Confederacy seceded from the U.S. The "Pledge of Allegiance" does not belong in any Confederate event. No, I'm not unpatriotic, but I do believe in what our ancestors fought for and I do not go along with "indivisible". That sounds like the Loyalty Oath many were forced to take after Lincoln's illegal war. I know Viet Nam vets who have learned the truth about the Pledge and now refuse to say it. We must all be educated to the truth. Just like "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" should not be sung. Learn the truth about it as well.