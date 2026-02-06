Good Morning Dixie! - Your Southern Motivator & News #FreeDixie
Alabama Regulators – UV 727 344 462 872 831 333 222 510 010 991 241 241 328 726
Alabama Regulators – UV 727 344 462 872 831 333 222 510 010 991 241 241 328 726
Some Southern Headlines:
Woman Charged with Setting Fire to Republican Party Headquarters in Texas
Texas Doctor, Assistant Get Prison Time for $3M Healthcare Fraud Targeting Elderly
Civil Case Tied to Nancy Mace Careens Deeper Into Chaos (SC)
Nashville Schools Announce Partnership with Leftist Ex-NFL Star Colin Kaepernick for AI Product
Charleston Library Still Indoctrinating Kids With Woke Gender Porn
Woman accused of killing ex-husbands across Tampa Bay pleads not guilty (FL)
Viral ‘door kick challenge’ leads to dog’s death, Florida teen’s arrest
Oklahoma mother mowed down in freak sledding accident; 2 friends charged with her murder
Richard Mouton charged with killing elderly woman in Houston home invasion (TX)