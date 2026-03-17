Virginia Senate Advances Three Major Gun Control Bills to Gov. Spanberger’s Desk

(AmmoLand) - Gun owners in the Commonwealth are watching closely this week as the Virginia Senate prepares to vote on several controversial gun-control measures that critics say would further restrict the rights of law-abiding citizens.

Among the bills headed toward final passage are HB 217, HB 110, and HB 901, three pieces of legislation backed by Democratic lawmakers that would impose new limits on firearm ownership, self-defense, and due process protections in Virginia. If the measures pass as expected, they will head to the desk of Governor Abigail Spanberger. While the governor seeks to disarm law-abiding citizens, she has also refused to help ICE deport violent illegal aliens.

Second Amendment advocates argue the bills represent yet another push by Richmond politicians to restrict gun ownership while failing to address violent crime.

Semi-Auto Ban and Magazine Restrictions

The most sweeping proposal is HB 217, a bill that would prohibit a wide range of commonly owned semi-automatic firearms. The legislation would also impose new limits on magazine capacity and bar adults under the age of 21 from…

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