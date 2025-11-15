There’s a Whole Other World Beyond .45 ACP

During my formative years, I longed for a .22 Ace to provide cheap and fun practice. Alas, there was a steep price tag. In middle age I found the other .22 1911 alternatives. I’m on my second, having worn one totally out after a mega-thousand rounds. - DD

John Moses Browning’s brainchild 1911 design literally changed the world of pistol shooting. From its inception to its adoption by the military – a very interesting story in itself – throughout its storied career, ol’ slab sides, as it has affectionately been referred to, is arguably the most recognizable pistol in the world by non-shooters.

There’s a reason for that: originally chambered in .45 ACP, the gun had (has) a reputation for one-shot stops. Its 230-grain FMJ bullet was greatly feared by those on the other side of the front sight. I had a cousin (second cousin, actually), Billy, who was in the Air Force and was stationed in Japan after the war. He was tasked with helping to keep the peace. He said they’d roll up to a scene where looting or other nastiness was occurring and pull out their M1 carbines. Typically, that had no effect on stopping the activity, but when they pulled out their .45s, all nefarious actions would cease. It seems the bad guys wanted no part of the .45 ACP.

I could go on and on about the .45 in the 1911, but this article is about other calibers available in that platform. Let’s take a quick look at some of these non-.45 calibers. We’ll list a few of the mainline calibers (there are some esoteric ones out there that are beyond the scope of this article) and look at some of the reasons they are…

