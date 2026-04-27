WHAT CONFEDERATE AMERICANS ALREADY KNEW

(Mindy Esposito) - VINDICATION

Deo Vindice. It’s latin and it means God is our Vindicator. Yesterday He proved it in a federal courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama.

We have been saying it for years. The Southern Poverty Law Center was never a civil rights organization. It was never a watchdog. It was never a neutral arbiter of who deserves to be called a hater in America.

It was a lie. A documented, federally indicted, grand jury confirmed lie.

Yesterday the Department of Justice dropped an 11 count indictment on the Southern Poverty Law Center charging wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.¹ The core allegation is not complicated. The SPLC was secretly paying leaders and organizers of the very hate groups it claimed to be fighting. Klansmen. Neo-Nazis. White nationalists. On the SPLC payroll.² While the SPLC was putting your SCV camp on a map next to those same groups and calling you a white nationalist.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said it plainly. The SPLC was not dismantling extremism. It was manufacturing it.³

Confederate Americans already knew that. We have the…

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Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight