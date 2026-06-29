Why The South Doesn’t Have Young Folks Supporting Her Anymore

(An excellent article that raises some vital questions from John S Mosby over at the Southern Insurgent. Let’s get their heads out of the screens and on the path to Freedom! - DD)

(John S Mosby, Southern Insurgent) - Attendance for any sort of Confederate support organizations and events have dropped off to an all time low.....what do we need to do?

Context: Until last week, I didn’t even know this was an issue. But here, we’re family, and family talks things over. That’s exactly what we’re going to do here, in this issue. Last week, I got the honor, and yes it was quite an honor, to meet the president of the local Daughters of the Confederacy for my area. I’d never had the honor before, and I spent about 30 minutes in a WalMart parking lot talking to her in the Dixie heat. I learned many things during this conversation, but one single fact left me pondering as we left to part ways. She had only 22 members, and they were all older.

The Problem: The problem we’re talking about is the huge age gap, and even lack of young folks in the market of folks observing their Southern heritage. There is an all time attendance drop, as well as a lack of young people. This was a problem that I personally have never encountered, as for me , I had started Southern Insurgent on TikTok, and I’ve constantly received messages and dms from people anywhere from late teens to early 50s, and my messaging took off, that’s one of the reasons I grew to a newsletter, because we were growing in multiple demographics. They’re experiencing the exact…

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