unreconstructed
Aug 2

As someone who has been defending our heritage and battling with those who slander our ancestors for well over 20 years, I find it difficult to understand how anyone claiming to support Southern heritage can make the following statement:

“If someone asks us “Are you glad the Confederacy lost the Civil War,” the correct answer should be “Yes, of COURSE I am!” Instead, too often we hesitate when asked that question.”

While I do agree with the author’s other bullet points, the first one stating that we should be glad the South lost the War of Northern Aggression is beyond me. The very mess we are living through today is what our Confederate ancestors fought to prevent. The title of the Kennedy twins’ book says it all; The South Was Right.

I AM a Confederate, descended from Confederates who fought and died defending their homes and families from Lincoln’s illegal invasion of murderers, looters, arsonists and rapists. Our ancestors were not fighting to defend or perpetuate the institution of slavery (which existed in the Union as well during the War), but for the very same principles our Founders took up arms against Great Britain; independence, resistance to tyranny, and the right to self-govern. The simple fact is, if Lincoln had not invaded the South, there would have been no war.

The wrong side won the War. Since that time, the U.S. has become a tyrannical Empire. This country took a wrong turn in 1865 and has never turned back. Lincoln birthed the overgrown, powerful, centralized government we are still shackled with today. He destroyed the Republic of our Founders. Anyone glad of the South losing the War is truly lacking in historical truth. Additionally, if anyone believes that the government has only indoctrinated its citizens about the War of Northern Aggression, they need to research the illegitimate wars it has waged since then. We have been lied to, and the lies continue.

Jeff Paulk

Oklahoma Division Commander

Sons of Confederate Veterans

1 reply by Dixie Drudge
Evan
Aug 1

The 21st century me still would of fought for the Confederacy.

