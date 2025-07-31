Things the Confederate heritage community could do, to help itself.
We NEED to make people willing to support us. So, how we approach others is important.
Another GREAT read from Mr. Don Smith over at Confederate Honor. I cannot recommend his site enough - DD
I think it goes without saying that I support Confederate heritage. And, I also think it goes without saying that Confederate heritage has been under attack, especially for the past few years.
I’ve been active in the Confederate heritage fight ever since 2021, when Virginia Military Institute—-egged on by woke Virginia Democrats, national Democrats and Ian Shapira of the Washington Post—-erased virtually all signs of Stonewall Jackson’s legacy. (The Naming Commission episode followed right on the heels of that.) During that time, I’ve observed a few things about how the Confederate heritage community operates, that strike me as being unhelpful to our cause. ESPECIALLY if we’re trying to get people OUTSIDE of our community to support us. We are not a majority in American society, so we need to attract supporters. Some of the things I’ve seen Confederate heritage supporters do, in my opinion, don’t help us attract the supporters we need. In no particular order, here they are…
As someone who has been defending our heritage and battling with those who slander our ancestors for well over 20 years, I find it difficult to understand how anyone claiming to support Southern heritage can make the following statement:
“If someone asks us “Are you glad the Confederacy lost the Civil War,” the correct answer should be “Yes, of COURSE I am!” Instead, too often we hesitate when asked that question.”
While I do agree with the author’s other bullet points, the first one stating that we should be glad the South lost the War of Northern Aggression is beyond me. The very mess we are living through today is what our Confederate ancestors fought to prevent. The title of the Kennedy twins’ book says it all; The South Was Right.
I AM a Confederate, descended from Confederates who fought and died defending their homes and families from Lincoln’s illegal invasion of murderers, looters, arsonists and rapists. Our ancestors were not fighting to defend or perpetuate the institution of slavery (which existed in the Union as well during the War), but for the very same principles our Founders took up arms against Great Britain; independence, resistance to tyranny, and the right to self-govern. The simple fact is, if Lincoln had not invaded the South, there would have been no war.
The wrong side won the War. Since that time, the U.S. has become a tyrannical Empire. This country took a wrong turn in 1865 and has never turned back. Lincoln birthed the overgrown, powerful, centralized government we are still shackled with today. He destroyed the Republic of our Founders. Anyone glad of the South losing the War is truly lacking in historical truth. Additionally, if anyone believes that the government has only indoctrinated its citizens about the War of Northern Aggression, they need to research the illegitimate wars it has waged since then. We have been lied to, and the lies continue.
Jeff Paulk
Oklahoma Division Commander
Sons of Confederate Veterans
The 21st century me still would of fought for the Confederacy.