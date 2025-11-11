If they actually try to send local police to arrest ICE agents, they will move to a Fort Sumter moment

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, whose Day One memo had ordered prosecutors to give armed robbers a pass, has announced that he’s looking into prosecuting ICE agents.

While Bragg had let a man accusing of raping a teenage girl go with 30 days and probation so that he went on a “sex-crime spree” attacking four different women until one of his victims hit him on the head with a hammer, he aggressively pursued President Trump and subway hero Daniel Penny who had prevented a crazed homeless man from attacking fellow passengers.

As New York City reels from a rape crisis, Bragg is now thinking of prosecuting ICE personnel who are deporting some of the illegal alien sex offenders who are assaulting women and girls.

Bragg and the New York politicians who have been urging the NYPD to arrest ICE personnel are not alone. California Democrats, as usual, are leading the way, passing laws, urging police to arrest ICE personnel and threatening prosecutions over immigration enforcement.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Democrat bills into law that claim to bar federal law enforcement personnel from entering some areas, wearing masks and ordering them to display their names.

Senate Bill 627 warns that law enforcement personnel wearing masks (but not COVID masks) can be charged with “an infraction or a misdemeanor” and also deploys another form of intimidation in the form of a…

