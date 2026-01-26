Elections Have Consequences

(Dixie Drudge) - The same leftist operatives and fed/NGO employees that have repeatedly decried the speed with which President Trump unraveled biden’s presidential actions are wasting no time since taking total control of Virginia government. Abigail Spanberger’s first act as Governor of Virginia is to repeal Glenn Youngkin’s executive order that mandated state and local law enforcement cooperate with immigration enforcement. This would add Virginia to the sactuary state crowd defying Federal law and the will of American voters who overwhelmingly support immigration enforcement. Expect to soon see the same leftist disrespect for law enforcement in Richmond that you now see in Chicago, Portland, and NYC.

In addition dems have unveiled and are advancing several actions in the House of Delegates that are blatant attacks on REAL Virginians and Southern heritage.

HB 167 is their unconstitutional attack on Southern heritage organization that would remove tax-exempt status from any Confederate Heritage or History group and is sponsored by Delegate Alex Askew [D]. This would target the Virginia Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and eliminate the tax-exempt designation for real and personal property owned by the Virginia Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the General Organization of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, as well as the Confederate Memorial Literary Society, the Stonewall Jackson Memorial, Incorporated, the Virginia Division, Sons of Confederate Veterans, and the J.E.B. Stuart Birthplace Preservation Trust, Inc.

Of course, tax-exempt status for black, immigrant, and/or muslim groups would remain secure with their favored status as wards of the crown.

In addition Delegate Dan Helmer [D, of course] has forwarded HB 1344 to repeal the authorization for issue of certain ‘Specialty’ license plates. In this case it would eradicate the of Sons of Confederate Veterans and Robert E. Lee license plates.

These attacks on the REAL people of Virginia will prove to be just the tip of the leftist iceberg.

