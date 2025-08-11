Yes, They HATE Us and Yes, We Voted for This! They Also Hate that Southerners Even Have a Vote.

(Dixie Drudge) - In case you missed it last week, the Trump Administration began delivering on some key promises made to Southern voters. In a stroke against ‘woke,’ the Pike Masonic Memorial and the beloved Arlington Reconciliation Memorial will be restored. Add this to the pseudo-restored military base names and we have some impressive party favors from the first six-months of the Trump administration. Sure, the restorations are for some, insane reason, going to take almost two years. I suspect it more as an incentive for the mid-terms than any conservation work that might occur. Remember, nothing in government happens by accident. Let us not rest on our laurels. The price of freedom (and success) is eternal vigilance.

A lot of us never even liked Donald Trump or any of his cronies to begin with. I, for one, freely admit that I couldn’t stand his public persona and only voted for him as the lesser evil. He surprised me in his first term and continues to deliver. But will I relax my guard. Hell, NO! The fight for Southern Rights is a war, not a battle. That ‘Eternal Vigilance’ spiel applies here now more than ever.

Colonel Colt Did Not Make Men Equal, Free Electrons Did!

Also, in case you missed it, the last gasp, leftist legacy media is in a lather about these successes. They see their ratings and feel their days waning. They are trying to make the most of it in one last USAID feuled frenzy. The amount of hate coming from the press directed at anything Southern is at an all-time high. Fortunately, ratings show that no one but a few aging leftist pay attention to these hacks any more. Just sample some of last week’s headlines clogging the news searches:

Words, even propaganda no one reads or sees, have consequences. Trump was not alone in their ire. Headlines about Pete Hegseth imply violence is imminent. Threatening Civil War??? Accuracy is not important to those who live by the Big Lie and apparently have no copy editors.

And In a Fit of Faux fiscal concern, the medianots, are suddenly concerned about the cost of restoration. The fact that $10 mil, is a drop in the bucket for their pet causes or that none of this would have been necessary without the unwarranted removals doesn’t seem to register.

Of course, no anti-Southern Bigot round-up would be complete without the sputtering of Kevin M Levin over at Civil War Memory. He has become quite the low-rent spiritual heir to Ed ‘Crawfish’ Sebesta and his electrons cost nothing:

There’s plenty more but I just ate. That’s no time for ad nauseum. Take heart that more people will see this on Free Southern Media and it’s subsequent social media postings than ever saw it on their first runs. The only reason I saw it was because of Google’s search bias, but that’s a whole other article I could do.

Remember, We are Southern. We are everywhere. And We fight like we are winning!

#Free Dixie

