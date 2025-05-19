Too Many Emails? There IS an Alternative

At this time Substack doesn’t have a digest feature for those who subscribe by email. This tends to bother some who subscribe to sites that post several times a day because it overloads the inbox.

There are two fixes for this:

Download the Substack app and do away with emails in your settings recieving posts only in the ap,

Get more from Dixie Drudge in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

To provide the possibility to get a daily email digest we have set up an alternative/backup site on WordPress. By going to that site’s SUBSCRIBE PAGE and subscribing you can assure that you get all content from from both Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News Site and KnowSouthernHistory.Org’s Today in Southern History Site. If you prefer less email, go to your WordPress account settings page and select to receive daily digests.

Hopefully, one of these two methods will help.

Deo Vindice. Resurgam!