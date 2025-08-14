Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge's Southern Nation News

There Are No Extra Prepper Points for Making Things Harder
KISS - Keep It Simple, Stupid
Seats Stolen! The 2020 Census Was Bogus Even Without the Illegal Aliens
Admitted 2020 Census Miscount: Red States Lost Out on AT LEAST 3-5 House Seats While Blue States Gained
1
REALITY: SCOTUS Allowed Judicial Tyranny to Live On
Supreme Court Killed Universal Injunctions in Name Only
VICTORY! "LEE" Is Back at Midland! (TX)
Midland Texas school board votes to restore school name honoring Confederate general
1
Nobody Really Cares What the anti-Southern Bigots at CAIR Says
CAIR Says Planned Return of Confederate General’s Statue to D.C. is Attempt to ‘Turn Back the Clock’ to Pre-Civil Rights
2
The True Story Behind Charlottesville’s Lee Statue
Debunking the Myths
Your Southern Motivator - #FreeDixie
Deo Vindice. Resurgam!
The Pensacola Tragedy – Today In Southern History
14 August 1559
Shtoopid yankee Tricks: If a Bear Eats You in the Woods Does It Make a Sound?
Seattle Kraken mascot has close-call with charging brown bear
Our Future Is Now! - #NationalDivorce
The Economy of a Federation of Red-States would do Just Fine
The #GovernmentSupremacist Information WAR Is Here!
World War III - A New type for war for the 21st Century
Stone Mountain: Resistance from State's Deep State in Georgia
Georgia seeks to dismiss Confederate group’s Stone Mountain lawsuits
