Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Contact SNN
Too Many Emails?
Today in Southern History
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
There Are No Extra Prepper Points for Making Things Harder
KISS - Keep It Simple, Stupid
11 hrs ago
5
Share this post
Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News
There Are No Extra Prepper Points for Making Things Harder
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Seats Stolen! The 2020 Census Was Bogus Even Without the Illegal Aliens
Admitted 2020 Census Miscount: Red States Lost Out on AT LEAST 3-5 House Seats While Blue States Gained
12 hrs ago
6
Share this post
Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News
Seats Stolen! The 2020 Census Was Bogus Even Without the Illegal Aliens
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
REALITY: SCOTUS Allowed Judicial Tyranny to Live On
Supreme Court Killed Universal Injunctions in Name Only
17 hrs ago
6
Share this post
Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News
REALITY: SCOTUS Allowed Judicial Tyranny to Live On
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
VICTORY! "LEE" Is Back at Midland! (TX)
Midland Texas school board votes to restore school name honoring Confederate general
18 hrs ago
5
Share this post
Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News
VICTORY! "LEE" Is Back at Midland! (TX)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Nobody Really Cares What the anti-Southern Bigots at CAIR Says
CAIR Says Planned Return of Confederate General’s Statue to D.C. is Attempt to ‘Turn Back the Clock’ to Pre-Civil Rights
20 hrs ago
5
Share this post
Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News
Nobody Really Cares What the anti-Southern Bigots at CAIR Says
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
The True Story Behind Charlottesville’s Lee Statue
Debunking the Myths
21 hrs ago
4
Share this post
Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News
The True Story Behind Charlottesville’s Lee Statue
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Your Southern Motivator - #FreeDixie
Deo Vindice. Resurgam!
22 hrs ago
7
Share this post
Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News
Your Southern Motivator - #FreeDixie
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The Pensacola Tragedy – Today In Southern History
14 August 1559
22 hrs ago
Share this post
Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News
The Pensacola Tragedy – Today In Southern History
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Shtoopid yankee Tricks: If a Bear Eats You in the Woods Does It Make a Sound?
Seattle Kraken mascot has close-call with charging brown bear
Aug 13
4
Share this post
Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News
Shtoopid yankee Tricks: If a Bear Eats You in the Woods Does It Make a Sound?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Our Future Is Now! - #NationalDivorce
The Economy of a Federation of Red-States would do Just Fine
Aug 13
6
Share this post
Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News
Our Future Is Now! - #NationalDivorce
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The #GovernmentSupremacist Information WAR Is Here!
World War III - A New type for war for the 21st Century
Aug 13
2
Share this post
Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News
The #GovernmentSupremacist Information WAR Is Here!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Stone Mountain: Resistance from State's Deep State in Georgia
Georgia seeks to dismiss Confederate group’s Stone Mountain lawsuits
Aug 13
8
Share this post
Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News
Stone Mountain: Resistance from State's Deep State in Georgia
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Dixie Drudge
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts