Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
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Think about it I should put my Louisiana Battle Flag up for CSA month and really drive the libtards crazy cuz they hate my license plate

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