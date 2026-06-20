Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Bob P.
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“In life it’s not what you accomplish that counts, it’s what you overcome that really matters.” - Johnny Miller - Golfer

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