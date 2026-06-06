This Week's Top Stories on Southern Nation News
The Best From Around Dixie!
Meme of the Week. PLEASE STEAL!
(Actually three weeks since I’ve been on the road. But did get to spend a little time up in Mountain View. Met some folks that used to fish with Grandpa Jones and John Prine. Great stories there. - DD)
They’re Fleeing South. Unfortunately They’re Bringing Their Failed Politics With Them
The ‘one-man army’ from Bama who looked his killer in the eye and knew exactly what to do next
Nobody Wants These Data Centers. They’re Being Forced Into Our Communities Anyway
In a World Full of Tribal Warfare, It’s Best to Hang With Your Own Tribe
Horror of Horrors, Middle Schoolers in Virginia Are Proud of Their Southern Heritage and Somebody Complained
Cry-Babies Want Monument to Dead Prisoners Gone Because It Uses Term ‘War Between the States’ (IL)
Can’t wait for Frisco Texas to pop off, I suggest watching Jon bowne video of Frisco Texas