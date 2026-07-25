This Week's Top Stories on Southern Nation News
The Best From Around Dixie!
Meme of the Week. PLEASE STEAL!
English Village Declares Independence in Self-Defense Against Crown – Brit #NationalDivorce ?
State Sovereignty Is the Cure for Federal Mission Creep and the Courts Agree!
Southerners Are a Distinct American Ethnic Group and We’re Not Going Away!
Usual Suspects Want to Remove Forrest Monument That Isn’t to Forrest (TN)
Preparedness: Nobody Is Coming to Save You. That’s Not Bad News.
yankee left-ards Enlisted to Replace Beauty with Abomination in Charlottesville (VA)
Restore the Constitution. Restore the States. Repeal the 17th Amendment