Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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IsraelActivistCalendar
6hEdited

It is the Congress, not the Supreme Court, that needs to clean-up the catastrophe of Birth-Right Citizenship. The sooner the better. FJB. MAGA!

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