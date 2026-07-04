This Week's Top Stories on Southern Nation News
The Best From Around Dixie!
Sold Out Again! Are You Mad Enough Yet?
Close contest this week! The rats narrowly beat out Forrest.
Meme of the Week. PLEASE STEAL!
SCV to Have Memorial Service for Murder Victim, Michael Westerman at Annual Reunion (KY)
Remains of teen soldier who died in Battle of Camden identified 246 years later (SC)
Enemies of the Republic: It’s Time for the #GovernmentSupremacist RINOs to Go!
It was so close I think I’ll re-post Forrest anyway :)
It is the Congress, not the Supreme Court, that needs to clean-up the catastrophe of Birth-Right Citizenship. The sooner the better. FJB. MAGA!